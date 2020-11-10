2020 Women of Innovation Awards going virtual amid pandemic

(WTNH) — Fifty women who are leading Connecticut’s future in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and industries will be honored for their work this week during the 16th Annual Women of Innovation.

The event is going virtual this week because of the pandemic.

Women of Innovation Finalists are nominated by their peers, co-workers and mentors. They have been selected from nine innovation and leadership categories: Research, Community, Entrepreneurial, Small/Medium Business, Large Business, Youth, Collegian, Secondary Academic and Postsecondary Academic.

An award will also be given for Inspiring STEM Equitability, presented to an individual promoting equality and diversity in STEM.

News 8’s Sarah Cody will emcee the virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 12 at noon.

It’s free to tune in.

More information can be found online. Registration can be done online as well.

Members of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Technology Council Severine Valdant Zygmont and Patricia Fisher explains why this award ceremony is so important in the video above.

Severine Valdant Zygmont is currently a President at Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. Patricia Fischer is President and CEO at JANUS. Fischer is a 25-year veteran in cybersecurity.