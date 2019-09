(WTNH) — The 2nd AnnualCar Show and Touch a Truck event is coming to Branford to support Camp Rising Sun. News 8’s Alyssa Taglia sits down with a counselor and camper to learn more.

The event begins on Sunday, September 15th at Foote Memorial Park in Branford from 11am to 3pm. Admission is free. The cost to enter a car is $10.

Camp Rising Sun provides a safe environment for children with cancer to have fun.

To learn more about Camp Rising Sun, watch the interview above or click here.