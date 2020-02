(WTNH) — The 2nd annual chili cook-off to benefit the Chester Hose Company is happening this weekend!

The event kicks off on Saturday, February 22nd from noon until 3:00pm at Masonicare at Chester Village (317 W. Main Street, Chester).

The event is open to all with a $5 donation (children under 12 get in for free.)

All proceeds from the cook-off go to the Chester Hose Company.

Chef Matthew Whitbeck of Masonicare gives a preview of the event with a spicy black bean vegetarian chili.