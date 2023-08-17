SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Who doesn’t love pierogies? Well, you can have some delicious doughy-filled dumplings this weekend at the second-annual Pierogi Palooza!

The festival will take place from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and guests can enjoy limited-time pierogi fillings, beer, live music, and more. Margaret Kopacz, owner of PolishPlate, and Karolina Nichols, a volunteer for the event, joined New 8 to talk more about the upcoming event.

Learn more about the second-annual Pierogi Palooza here.

See the full interview with Kopacz and Nichols in the video above.