3rd Annual Mega Blood Drive

The American Red Cross of Connecticut and the Connecticut Epilepsy Advocate are inviting you to give the gift of life.

The Third Annual Mega Blood Drive is happening on Friday, July 5th at St. Agnes Church in Milford. However, the groups need at least 175 people to register before June 15th in order to meet their goal of 150 donations. This number takes into account that unfortunately, 15% of those who sign up will be no shows or deferrals.

The blood drive will take place from 10:00am to 6:00pm.

To register, click here or call (800) 733-2767.