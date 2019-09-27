4th Annual Cancer Beat is happening October 5th

1  of  2
by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — The Founder of the Cancer Couch Foundation, Dr. Rebecca Timlin-Scalera, talks about the 4th Annual Cancer Beat to benefit metastatic breast cancer research.

The event is happening on Saturday, October 5th at The Warehouse at FTC in Fairfield. It runs from 6:30pm to 11:00pm.

Participants can enjoy the music headliner The Wailers made up of the original members of Bob Marley’s reggae band.

Tickets are running out! To purchase them, click here.

To learn more about the Cancer Beat and Dr. Timlin-Scalera, watch the interview above.

