5 common St. Patrick’s Day myths

(WTNH) — March 17 is Saint Patrick’s Day when all around the world people with Irish roots and plenty of others celebrate the holiday.

Clinical Associate Professor of History at The Catholic University of America, Dr. Jennifer Paxton, explains the myths associated with day and Saint Patrick.

Here are some myths that are not true:

We celebrate St. Patrick’s Day to honor legendary Irish-born Saint Patrick. The holiday has been celebrated since the Middle Ages. We wear green on St. Patrick’s Day because St. Patrick used the shamrock to teach the Christian Trinity. There is a definitive relationship between St. Patrick’s Day and four-leafed clovers and leprechauns. St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland.

