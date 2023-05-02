Conn. (WTNH) — An inspiring 5K walk, run, and family fun event is happening this week in West Hartford for a good cause.

We are talking about the Path of Hope, which raises funds and awareness to support the brain tumor community, and honors those whom we remember.

News 8’s Alyssa Taglia, sat down with Executive Director Chris Cusano, and Board Past President Jen Pace, of the Connecticut Brain Tumor Alliance, to discuss Path of Hope’s 10th year, and their goals for this year’s event.

The event will be held this Saturday, May 6, and open ceremonies begin at 9 a.m. It will begin and end in Elizabeth Park in West Hartford.

