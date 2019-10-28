(WTNH) — The 6th Annual APK Charities 5K and Ruck March is happening on Saturday, November 2nd.

The annual event is held in memory of Captain Andrew Pedersen Keel, who lost his life while serving as detachment commander of green beret special forces in Afghanistan in 2013.

The APK Direct Assistance Program (DAP) provides assistance to service members and their families who are in need of emergency or hardship support.

The 6th annual 5K is Saturday, November 2nd at the Guilford Fairgrounds.

Registration starts at 8:00am, or click here.

For more information, watch the interview with Captain Pedersen Keel’s parents above.