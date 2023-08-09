NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Celebrate Puerto Rican culture this weekend during the 7th annual Puerto Rican Festival.

The festival is set to take place on Aug. 12 from 1 to 9 p.m. at the New Haven Green.

Joe Rodriguez, President of Puerto Ricans United, and Thabisa Rich, Community Outreach Coordinator for the New Haven Department of Arts, Culture & Tourism, joined News 8 to talk about what festival goers can expect this weekend.

