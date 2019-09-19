8 Minute Meal: Apple bacon tart in puff pastry with smoked Gouda

(WTNH)– For our 8 Minute Meal, Chef Mark Vecchitto made an apple bacon tart in puff pastry with smoked Gouda cheese.
Here’s the recipe below:
Ingredients:
- One package puff pastry
- 4 slices of bacon
- 1 tbls minced shallots
- 1 minced apple
- 2 tbls brown sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 tbls butter
Directions:
- Bake puff pastry to the directions on the box
- Cook bacon till almost done
- Add apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, and maple syrup and butter till it thickens
- Mix in the smoked Gouda and fill the pastry shell