8 Minute Meal: Apple bacon tart in puff pastry with smoked Gouda

(WTNH)– For our 8 Minute Meal, Chef Mark Vecchitto made an apple bacon tart in puff pastry with smoked Gouda cheese.

Here’s the recipe below:

Ingredients:

  • One package puff pastry
  • 4 slices of bacon
  • 1 tbls minced shallots
  • 1 minced apple
  • 2 tbls brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon  
  • 1 tbls butter

Directions:

  • Bake puff pastry to the directions on the box
  • Cook bacon till almost done
  • Add apples, cinnamon, brown sugar, and maple syrup and butter till it thickens
  • Mix in the smoked Gouda and fill the pastry shell

