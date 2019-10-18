8 Minute Meal: Bucatini and Clams

(WTNH)– For today’s 8 Minute Meal, we had executive chef at the Guilford Mooring, chef Anthony Pellegrini in the kitchen.

He showed us how to put together Bucatini and Clams.

Here’s the recipe:

1/4 Pound of pasta

4 oz of EVOO

1 oz sliced or chopped garlic

1 oz sliced shallots

8-12 little neck clams (rinsed off)

2oz butter

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/2 cup minced fresh clams or a can (be sure to save liquid to add to pan)

1 tsp fresh parsley

Salt and pepper to taste

Fill a stock pot with hot water and bring to a boil. Once boiling, add a pinch of salt. Add pasta and stir; boil for 8 to 10 minutes to al dente. Be sure to mix around every minute or two.

On the stove top place a 10 to 12 inch sauté pan or skillet pan with a lid. On high, add olive oil and garlic and shallots. Once garlic and shallots start to sauté, add clams, parsley, pinch of salt and pinch of black pepper. After about a minute or two of cooking, add butter and parsley. Cook for an additional 30 seconds, add white wine and chopped clams and their liquid. Cover sauté pan or skillet with lid and cook for 8 to 10 minutes. Once the clams open, remove from heat.

Strain the pasta or remove it right from the pot. To plate the dish, either add the pasta to the pan with the clams, or place pasta in serving bowls and top with clams and sauce. Option to add additional salt and pepper, and garnish with fresh shaved cheese, red pepper flakes, chopped fresh basil and/or fresh parsley.