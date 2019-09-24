8 Minute Meal: Buffalo Wings

(WTNH)– We are in the kitchen with Chef Yankeyl Polak from Butcher Box with how to make delicious buffalo wings.
We’re laying out the ingredients in the video below and showing you how make them in the video above.
Buffalo Wing Recipe:
Ingredients:
The Marinade:
3 pounds ButcherBox wings
3 c buttermilk
½ c hot sauce
The Coating:
4 c flour
2 Tbsp garlic powder
2 Tbsp onion powder
2 Tbsp smoked paprika
2 Tbsp kosher salt
For Frying:
2 qts vegetable oil
Do It Yourself Ranch Dressing:
- 1 c greek yogurt
- 1 c sour cream
- ½ c fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 2 Tbsp dijon mustard
- 2 Tbsp garlic powder
- 2 Tbsp onion powder
- 2 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley
- 2 Tbsp fresh chopped chives
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1 tsp cracked black pepper
Buffalo Wing Directions:
- Mix chicken wings, buttermilk and hot sauce and refrigerate for 1-36 hours
- In shallow baking dish, mix flour and 2 Tbsp’s each of garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika.
- Preheat oil in heavy bottom pot to 350 degrees
- Take chicken wings out of marinade, shake off some excess marinade and toss in flour mix, 6 at a time until all are coated.
- Gently place wings into oil, one at at time, rotating around the pot.
- Let wings fry for 1 full minute before stirring gently with slotted spoon to ensure they aren’t stuck together
- Fry until golden brown and once they begin to float to the surface, remove them onto a tray lined with paper towel to soak up extra oil.
- Dressing Directions:
- Mix yogurt, sour cream, lemon juice and dijon mustard together in a bowl
- Add remaining dry ingredients and mix well