8 Minute Meal: Buffalo Wings

(WTNH)– We are in the kitchen with Chef Yankeyl Polak from Butcher Box with how to make delicious buffalo wings.

We’re laying out the ingredients in the video below and showing you how make them in the video above.

Buffalo Wing Recipe:

Ingredients:

The Marinade:

3 pounds ButcherBox wings

3 c buttermilk

½ c hot sauce

The Coating:

4 c flour

2 Tbsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp onion powder

2 Tbsp smoked paprika

2 Tbsp kosher salt

For Frying:

2 qts vegetable oil

Do It Yourself Ranch Dressing:

1 c greek yogurt

1 c sour cream

½ c fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 Tbsp dijon mustard

2 Tbsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp onion powder

2 Tbsp fresh chopped parsley

2 Tbsp fresh chopped chives

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Buffalo Wing Directions: