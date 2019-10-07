8 Minute Meal: Butternut squash ravioli lasagna

(WTNH)– Chef Jeffery Laboda is laying out the ingredients and showing us how to cook up a butternut squash ravioli lasagna.

The full recipe is below:

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ rising moon butternut squash ravioli

½ jar Rao’s alfredo sauce

2 tablespoons mushroom broth

½ lbs liuzzi ricotta

2 sprigs sage (leaves only chiffonade)

1 ¼ cups parmigiano reggiano

salt & pepper to taste

1 liuzzi prosciutto rotolo (sliced thin roughly 12 slices)

PROCEDURE

Preheat oven to 350 degrees f. butter a cast iron skillet or 8×8 baking dish and sprinkle with fresh grated parmigiano reggiano.

In a small sauce pot, heat the alfredo and mushroom broth over low heat.

Mix ricotta, sage, ½ cup parmigiano reggiano, salt, & pepper in a small mixing bowl.

Ladel sauce onto bottom of skillet, layer half of the ravioli, top with half of ricotta mix, and half of the prosciutto rotolo. Add another layer of ravioli, ladel sauce over the top of the ravioli, top with remaining ricotta mix, and the remaining prosciutto rotolo. Cover the top with ½ cup parm and fresh cracked pepper.

Bake in oven for about 25-30 minutes until the top browns up and it is nice and bubbly.

Serve with sliced baguette and enjoy.