8 Minute Meal: Caramel Popcorn

Did you know? Thursday, October 17th is Get Smart About Credit Day! To help you better understand your credit score and deal with credit card debt, we spoke with financial advisor, Galen Bargerstock of Government & Civil Employee Services.

A recent CompareCards.com survey found nearly 40 percent of Americans say they have no idea how credit scores work. Another survey from CreditCards.com found that Connecticut residents carry, on average, $6,876 in credit card debt.