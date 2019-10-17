Breaking News
8 Minute Meal: Caramel Popcorn

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — For our 8 Minute Meal, we made a fall favorite with chef Dave Foster. Caramel Popcorn!

Here’s the recipe:

  • 1 cup unsalted butter
  • 2 cups light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 8 quarts popped popcorn
  1. Preheat the oven to 250ºF.
  2. Melt the butter in a large saucepan and then add the sugar, corn syrup, and salt stirring to mix completely. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
  3. Once the mixture comes to a boil, let it boil for 5 minutes without stirring.
  4. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and the baking soda. Be careful because it will bubble up.
  5. Gradually pour the caramel over the popped corn in large bowl, mixing well.
  6. Turn the coated popcorn out onto 2 large, shallow baking sheets. (Half sheet baking sheets work too)
  7. Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or when it’s dry, stirring a couple of times during baking.
  8. Remove from the pan and break into pieces. Store the caramel popcorn in an airtight container.

Chef’s Suggestion: Add some nuts, M&Ms or raisins. You could even add pumpkin spice after baking.

