8 Minute Meal: Caramel Popcorn

(WTNH) — For our 8 Minute Meal, we made a fall favorite with chef Dave Foster. Caramel Popcorn!
Here’s the recipe:
- 1 cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup corn syrup
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 8 quarts popped popcorn
- Preheat the oven to 250ºF.
- Melt the butter in a large saucepan and then add the sugar, corn syrup, and salt stirring to mix completely. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
- Once the mixture comes to a boil, let it boil for 5 minutes without stirring.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla and the baking soda. Be careful because it will bubble up.
- Gradually pour the caramel over the popped corn in large bowl, mixing well.
- Turn the coated popcorn out onto 2 large, shallow baking sheets. (Half sheet baking sheets work too)
- Bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or when it’s dry, stirring a couple of times during baking.
- Remove from the pan and break into pieces. Store the caramel popcorn in an airtight container.
Chef’s Suggestion: Add some nuts, M&Ms or raisins. You could even add pumpkin spice after baking.