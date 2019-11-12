8 Minute Meals: cast iron mushroom pot pie

(WTNH) — Chef Genee Habansky makes a mushroom pot pie in a cast iron pan.

Ingredients:

1. 1 ½ pound mushrooms ( any mushrooms will do) large diced

2. 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3. salt

4. 1 onion small diced

5. 1 carrots peeled and diced

6. 1 parsnip peeled & diced

7. 1 celery root

8. chopped fresh herbs

9. 2 garlic cloves, minced

10. 2 tablespoon flour

11. 2 cups vegetable stock

12. ½ cup heavy cream

13. 1 portion of puff pastry dough*

14. 1 egg beaten

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400

2. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in cast iron, brown the mushrooms until tender about 3 minutes, remove the mushrooms & set aside.

3. Add 2 more tablespoons of olive oil, add onions, carrots, parsnips & celery root with a pinch of salt. Sauté until softened about 10 minutes

4. Add garlic and sauté two minutes more until fragrant

5. Sprinkle flour over vegetables, stir and once flour has dissolved add vegetable stock. Bring to a boil, stirring until thickened. Add herbs, mushrooms and heavy cream

6. Roll out pastry dough, and place on top of the filling. Tuck in the excess edges into the pan. Brush the crust evenly with egg wash, using a knife, gently cut 2 vents at the top of the crust. Place in preheated oven and back until golden brown. About 20 minutes.

*Puff Pastry

1. 2 ½ sticks butter

2. 2 cup flour

3. ½ cup water

4. tsp salt

Directions:

1. Cut cold butter into small dice, keeping the 2 sticks separated from the 1/2 stick

2. Place flour & salt into the bowl of the food processor, pulse once or twice until incorporated. Add the ½ stick of butter, pulse until combined. Continually add butter one piece at a time while pulsing, add water & pulse until a dough ball has formed.

3. Scrape dough from food processor on to a floured surface, roll dough into a large rectangle, then fold in half. Roll dough again into a large triangle, then fold again. Repeat 2 more times, wrap in plastic wrap, refrigerate for at least 1 hour.