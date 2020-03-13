8 Minute Meal: Charcuterie board with rainbow roast beef pinwheels

(WTNH)– We are prepping a healthy 8-minute meal with Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee Mcintyre.
She put together a tasty St. Patrick’s Day family charcuterie board featuring rainbow roast beef pinwheels.
The recipe is below:
Ingredients
- 2 large Spinach tortillas
- 1/3 cup whipped cream cheese
- 1/2 tablespoon dry ranch seasoning powder
- 1/4 cup each thinly sliced red bell pepper strips, carrot strips, yellow bell pepper strips
- 1/4 cup baby spinach leaves
- 1/4 cup shredded purple cabbage
- 4 Slices lean roast beef
Directions
Combine the cream cheese and ranch powder and mix together. Spread evenly over tortillas. Lie the lean roast beef on top of the spread. Then layout 2 tablespoons of each vegetable in rows across the tortillas. Tightly roll up each tortilla like a sushi roll. Add a bit more cream cheese to seal the ends if needed. Cut crosswise into pinwheels and serve.