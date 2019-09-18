8 Minute Meal: Chicken Gyro Bowl with Tahini Drizzle

Chef Julie Hartigan joined us for today’s 8 Minute Meal.

She made a Chicken Gyro bowl with Tahini drizzle. This super flavorful and filling low-carb recipe is perfect to make on busy weeknights or to Meal Prep for a week’s worth of healthy lunches! It uses pantry staples that are easy to keep on hand and has amazing flavor from a simple but luscious Tahini Dressing.

For more easy dinner recipe ideas be sure to grab Julie’s free cookbook “10 Healthy Dinners in Under 20 Minutes” at her website CookingwJulie.com.

Serves 4 but easily scaled to make more or less to suit your needs!

What You Need

2 cups sliced cooked chicken breast

2 cups cauliflower rice

2 cups baby spinach

2 cups halved cherry tomatoes

1 packaged pre-cooked lentils

1 can chick peas, rinsed and drained

1 can quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained

1 small jar sliced roasted peppers, rinsed and drained

1/2 cup sweet pickled peppers (optional)

Divide ingredients evenly across 4 servings or large meal-prep containers. Drizzle with Creamy Tahini Dressing and enjoy!

Creamy Tahini Dressing

1/4 cup tahini 1/4 cup non fat greek yogurt 1/3 cup warm water 2 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp minced garlic

1/4 tsp cumin (or to taste)

1/4 tsp smoked paprika (or to taste)

Whisk together and season with salt and pepper.