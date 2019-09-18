1  of  2
Breaking News
HAPPENING NOW: Senator Fasano, Republican officials to hold press conference on grocery tax Trump names hostage envoy O’Brien national security adviser

8 Minute Meal: Chicken Gyro Bowl with Tahini Drizzle

Good Morning CT at Nine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chef Julie Hartigan joined us for today’s 8 Minute Meal.

She made a Chicken Gyro bowl with Tahini drizzle. This super flavorful and filling low-carb recipe is perfect to make on busy weeknights or to Meal Prep for a week’s worth of healthy lunches! It uses pantry staples that are easy to keep on hand and has amazing flavor from a simple but luscious Tahini Dressing.

For more easy dinner recipe ideas be sure to grab Julie’s free cookbook “10 Healthy Dinners in Under 20 Minutes” at her website CookingwJulie.com.

Serves 4 but easily scaled to make more or less to suit your needs!

What You Need
2 cups sliced cooked chicken breast
2 cups cauliflower rice
2 cups baby spinach
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 packaged pre-cooked lentils
1 can chick peas, rinsed and drained
1 can quartered artichoke hearts, rinsed and drained
1 small jar sliced roasted peppers, rinsed and drained
1/2 cup sweet pickled peppers (optional)

Divide ingredients evenly across 4 servings or large meal-prep containers. Drizzle with Creamy Tahini Dressing and enjoy!

Creamy Tahini Dressing

1/4 cup tahini 1/4 cup non fat greek yogurt 1/3 cup warm water 2 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp minced garlic
1/4 tsp cumin (or to taste)
1/4 tsp smoked paprika (or to taste)

Whisk together and season with salt and pepper.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss