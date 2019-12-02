8 Minute Meal: Four bean salad

(WTNH)– Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre is showing us how to make a healthy four bean salad.

The recipe is below. Watch both videos for how to prep and put together the four bean salad.

INGREDIENTS

1 can garbanzo beans

1 can cannellini beans

1 can French style green beans

1 can red beans

½ cup red onion, diced

1 cucumber, chopped

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION

Drain and rinse all canned ingredients\

Mix beans and remaining ingredients together in a bowl and serve.

NUTRITION PER SERVING

Calories 180; Total Fat 8g [Saturated Fat 1g; Trans Fat 0g; Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5g; Monounsaturated Fat 5g]; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 500mg; Total Carbohydrates 21g [Dietary Fiber 6g; Total Sugars 4g]; Protein 7g; Vitamin D 0mcg; Calcium 64mg; Iron 2mg; Potassium 218mg