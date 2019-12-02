8 Minute Meal: Four bean salad

Breaking News
by: WTNH.com Staff

(WTNH)– Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre is showing us how to make a healthy four bean salad.

The recipe is below. Watch both videos for how to prep and put together the four bean salad.

INGREDIENTS
1 can garbanzo beans
1 can cannellini beans
1 can French style green beans
1 can red beans
½ cup red onion, diced
1 cucumber, chopped
¼ cup red wine vinegar
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
Salt and pepper to taste

PREPARATION
Drain and rinse all canned ingredients\
Mix beans and remaining ingredients together in a bowl and serve.

NUTRITION PER SERVING
Calories 180; Total Fat 8g [Saturated Fat 1g; Trans Fat 0g; Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5g; Monounsaturated Fat 5g]; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 500mg; Total Carbohydrates 21g [Dietary Fiber 6g; Total Sugars 4g]; Protein 7g; Vitamin D 0mcg; Calcium 64mg; Iron 2mg; Potassium 218mg

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

