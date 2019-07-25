8 Minute Meal: Grams Cracker Cake

(WTNH)– If you’re craving a treat, the last thing you’re going to want to do in this summer heat, is turn on the oven.

That’s why Chef Dave Foster is here with the ingredients for an ice box cake.

Below is the recipe for the Grams Cracker Cake:

Serves: Enough for a small party

Ingredients: 1 box Graham crackers, 1 quart heavy or whipping cream, 2 Tbsp vanilla extract or other flavor, 3/4 cup sugar and cake decorations

Make the day before so it has time to set.

Topping: 1/2 quart heavy or whipping cream, 1 Tbsp vanilla extract or other flavor and 1/4 cup sugar.

Pour the cream, sugar and extract into a large stainless steel mixing bowl. Start to whisk in a vigorous circular motion. After about 5 minutes of whipping the cream it will start to thicken. This is where it might get a bit tricky. If you whip too long it will turn to butter and if you don’t whip it long enough it will be runny. You’re looking for soft peaks and a very very light yellow hue in the valleys of whipped cream.



Spread a layer of whipped cream on a Graham and put it on your display plate cream side down. Repeat stacking the crackers until you have a height of around 2 to 3 inches. Make similar stacks next to each other until you have a cake. I like to use approximately 1 package per stack. Use the remaining whipped cream to cover the top and sides of the cake. Place in your refrigerator for night. Sweet dreams



Good morning, I hope you slept well. Tone to make some whipped cream. Follow the same process you did for the first batch of whipped cream. Spread it over the cake and smooth it down, don’t forget the sides. Put some decorations on and make it pretty.