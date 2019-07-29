8 Minute Meal: Lemon Lavender Shortbread Cookies

(WTNH)– These easy slice-and-bake cookies are perfect for summer celebrations!
Below is the recipe: Makes about 36 cookies.
1 pound unsalted butter, softened
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 1/2 cups confectioners sugar
1/2 teaspoon lemon oil or extract
2 tablespoons lemon zest
4 cups flour
1/2 cup cornstarch
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup dried lavender ( organic, culinary grade)
Directions:
1. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cornstarch and salt.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer ( or with a hand mixer) cream butter, granulated sugar and confectioners sugar until light and fluffy.
3. Add lemon oil or extract and zest. Mix well.
4. Gradually add flour mixture on low speed, until blended. Stir in lavender.
5. Divide dough into 3 portions. Roll each into a cylinder about 3-inches wide. Wrap in parchment paper, put in a plastic bag and refrigerate overnight. ( can be made and frozen 1-2 weeks in advance).
6. Preheat oven to 350 ℉.
7. Cut cylinders into slices about 1/4-inch thick. Place onto a parchment lined cookie sheet, spacing each 2 inches apart.
8. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until the edges begin to brown.
9. Remove from oven and cool cookies on a wire cooling rack.