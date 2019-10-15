8 Minute Meal: Mummified Apple

For today’s 8 Minute Meal, Chef Mark Vecchitto joined us in the kitchen putting together a spooky treat for Halloween: a mummified apple!
Here’s the recipe:
- Peel and core an apple, roll it in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar
- Wrap puff pastry cut 1/2 inch wide around the apple. overlapping each course of dough to make it look like mummy wrappings
- Fill the center of the apple with cinnamon candy and bake at 375 for 35 to 40 minutes
- When the apple is soft by testing with a toothpick remove from oven drizzle with caramel sauce and serve