8 Minute Meal – Mushroom Tart

For today’s 8 Minute Meal, we are giving you a taste of this year’s “Big Taste” with Hamilton Park in New Haven. We have co-executive chefs Tyler Anderson and Ashley Flagg putting together a mushroom tart.

For the Parmesan tart, you’ll need:

500g butter (Room temp)

500g parm (grated)

500g AP flour

15g salt

Directions:

Combine butter and Parmesan in a mixer and then add salt and flour slowly (be careful not to over mix)

Roll to 1/8 of an inch and then cut into 4 inch rounds

Bake at 350 until golden brown (about ten minutes)

For the mushroom stew:

4 qt mixed mushrooms

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup diced carrots

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup diced fennel

4 cloves garlic chopped

2 oz tomato paste

1 cup white wine

1 cup soy sauce

3 oz sherry vinegar

1 Tb crushed red pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot: sweat onions, celery, carrots and fennel in enough canola oil to cover the bottom of the pan. Once the vegetables are soft, add the mushrooms and cook until soft, and then add the tomato paste and cook for one minute, stirring constantly.

Deglaze the pan with white wine, soy and sherry. Add crushed red pepper and season to taste.

For the herb goat cheese:

2 cups goat cheese

1/2 cup dill

1/2 cup mint

1/2 cup cilantro

Salt and pepper to taste

Bring a small pot of water to a boil. Blanch all the herbs for ten seconds and then chill in an ice bath. Squeeze the water out of the herbs and then blend until smooth (add water to blend if necessary). Whip into the goat cheese and season.

Final Assembly: Spread the herb goat cheese on the baked Parmesan tart; top with mushroom stew.