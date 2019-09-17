1  of  3
8 Minute Meal – Seared chops with Sweet Potato Mash

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

For today’s 8 Minute Meal, chef Kevin O’Neil made a delicious meal. And what a meal it is; seared chops with sweet potato mash.

Here’s the recipe, along with cooking instructions:

Ingredients

  • 1 Pound of pork chop (Place in brine 24 hours- Chef tips for moist pork chop)
  • 3 Sweet potato(Peeled & diced 1inch)
  • ½ cup Sliced Bacon (reserve fat for dressing)
  • 2 cup of olive oil
  • 1 Teaspoon of Mustard
  • ½ cup of balsamic vinegar
  • 1 Yellow Onion(Diced)
  • 1 Savoy cabbage
  • 1 Carrot
  • 1 Whole garlic (Sliced)
  • 1 Shallots(Brunoise)
  • Chopped herbs (thyme, rosemary,parsley)
  • Salt & Pepper
  • ¼ a cup of white sugar

Preparation

1. Boil sweet potato Placed diced potatoes in a medium of boiling water and cook until tender. (Mash sweet potatoes and reserve)

2. Melt 2 tablespoon of butter in a medium saucepan under low flame. Add diced onions and garlic, saute until translucent. Add reserved sweet potato season with salt & pepper *reserve*

3. Smoked bacon vinaigrette in a medium frying pan cook bacon under low flame and reserve (Bacon Love ”the fat”). In a medium size bowl, add bacon fat, sugar, balsamic vinegar, olive oil, chopped rosemary, mustard. Mix well until all ingredients are well incorporated.

4. Seared Pork Chop (season with salt & pepper) In a medium cast iron sear the pork chop 3 min on each side. Place in oven and back for 8-10 min. Take out of the oven and place on cooling rack to rest.

5. Tips: Cooking is fun, so take your time and enjoy the ride.

