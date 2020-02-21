8 Minute Meal: strawberries and cream oatmeal

(WTNH) — Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre makes a heart healthy oatmeal.
Ingredients:
2 Cups rolled oats
¼ cup chia seeds
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
¼ cup shredded unsweetened coconut
1.5 cup strawberries sliced (save a few for topping)
1 cup milk of choice
1 cup plain Greek or Icelandic style yogurt
2 eggs
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
3 tbsp coconut oil, melted
½ banana sliced
Directions:
1. Preheat the oven 375 F. Grease a 2-quart baking dish.
2. Combine oats, chia seeds, salt, baking powder, and coconut in a bowl and stir together. Add strawberries, milk, yogurt, coconut oil, maple syrup, vanilla extract, and eggs.
3. Mix ingredients until all dry ingredients have been moistened. Spray baking dish with non-stick spray and add mixture to dish. Top with sliced banana and strawberries. Bake 30-35 minutes – until the top turns golden and edges will brown.
4. Allow to cool for a few minutes before serving. Serve with fruit, yogurt, milk, or eggs for a complete breakfast. Makes 8-10 servings. Leftovers can be stored in the refrigerator in an airtight container for up to 4 days.