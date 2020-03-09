8 Minute Meal: Vegan tacos with jackfruit

(WTNH)– We are in the kitchen with April Godrey for Meatless Mondays. We are cooking healthy and delicious vegan tacos with jackfruit.

Watch the video above for how to make these at home. Below are the ingredients and recipe:

1 20oz can green jackfruit in water or brine , drained, rinsed, and chopped (see instructions)

Onion finely chopped

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 cloves garlic , minced

1/2 cup vegetable broth or water

1 tablespoon agave

1/2 lime , juiced

1teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon salt

For the toppings

taco shells , hard or soft

Guacamole

Radishes thinly sliced

Fresh or canned corn

1/4 red onion , thinly sliced

1/4 cup cilantro , roughly chopped

lime wedges

To chop the jackfruit:

For optimal texture, cut the jackfruit into thin slice. This breaks up the tougher core as much as possible and makes for the best shredded texture. Keep the core and seeds, they are totally edible!

To make the shredded jackfruit:

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the onions and garlic and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onions have softened and begin to brown.