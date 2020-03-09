8 Minute Meal: Vegan tacos with jackfruit

(WTNH)– We are in the kitchen with April Godrey for Meatless Mondays. We are cooking healthy and delicious vegan tacos with jackfruit.
Watch the video above for how to make these at home. Below are the ingredients and recipe:
- 1 20oz can green jackfruit in water or brine , drained, rinsed, and chopped (see instructions)
- Onion finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic , minced
- 1/2 cup vegetable broth or water
- 1 tablespoon agave
- 1/2 lime , juiced
- 1teaspoon chili powder
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin
- 1/2teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
For the toppings
- taco shells , hard or soft
- Guacamole
- Radishes thinly sliced
- Fresh or canned corn
- 1/4 red onion , thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup cilantro , roughly chopped
- lime wedges
To chop the jackfruit:
- For optimal texture, cut the jackfruit into thin slice. This breaks up the tougher core as much as possible and makes for the best shredded texture. Keep the core and seeds, they are totally edible!
To make the shredded jackfruit:
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the onions and garlic and sauté for about 5 minutes until the onions have softened and begin to brown.
- Add the chopped jackfruit, broth, agave, lime juice and all the spices to the pot and cover. Reduce heat and let it simmer until the jackfruit softens slightly, and about 1/2 of the liquid is absorbed. About 5 minutes.
- Now take a potato masher, and smash all the jackfruit up to get that shredded texture. If you find it a bit wet, just cook a little longer. If you find it a little dry, just add a splash more vegetable broth.
- Choose your hard or soft (or both!) fave kind of taco shell, add a scoop of the jackfruit, and top with corn, radishes, guacamole, vegan sour cream, a couple of red onion slices, some cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice.
Enjoy!!