8 Minute Meals: 4th of July Onion Dip

It’s the 4th of July, and that means backyard grilling and lots of snacks.

Jeff Laboda stopped by the kitchen to show us how to make a simple and delicious onion dip perfect for your Independence Day celebrations.

Recipe is below:

3 MEDIUM VIDALIA ONIONS (DICED)

1 T CANOLA OIL

¼ CUP SHERRY COOKING WINE

3 DASHES WORCESTERSHIRE SAUCE

3 DASHES TOBASCO

2 T BUTTER

8 OZ CREAM CHEESE

8 OZ CRÈME FRAICHE

SALT & PEPPER TO TASTE

1 SCALLION SLICED (FOR GARNISH)

1 BAG OF YOUR FAVORITE CHIPS

HEAT CANOLA OIL IN A NON STICK PAN OVER MEDIUM HIGH HEAT.

ADD ONIONS, SALT, AND PEPPER. COOK FOR A FEW MINUTES UNTIL ONIONS BEGIN TO BROWN.

GRADUALLY LOWER HEAT EVERY 5 MINUTES. COOK UNTIL ONIONS ARE A NICE DARK BROWN (BE CAREFUL NOT TO BURN!)



ADD SHERRY AND LET SIMMER UNTIL ALL LIQUID IS GONE.



ADD WORCESTERSHIRE, TOBASCO, AND BUTTER AND SIMMER FOR 2 MINUTES AFTER BUTTER HAS MELTED.



ADD CREAM CHEESE AND MELT DOWN TO A CREAMY TEXTURE. PULL OFF OF THE HEAT.



ADD CRÈME FRAICHE INTO A MIXING BOWL. TAKE CREAM CHEESE ONION MIX AND GENTLY FOLD INTO THE CRÈME FRAICHE.



TASTE/ADJUST SEASONINGS TO YOUR LIKING.



PLACE IN DIP BOWL AND REFRIGERATE FOR 2 HOURS OR UNTIL IT SETS. TOP WILL SLICED SCALLIONS.



OPEN A BAG OF CHIPS AND ENJOY!