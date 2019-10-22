8 Minute Meals: $8 butternut soup

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes an 8 Minute Meal for an $8 budget: butternut soup.

Ingredients:

•2 medium size butternuts, halved vertically and seeds removed. • 2 tablespoons of Clarified Butter (ghee) or olive oil • 2 teaspoon minced ginger • 1 tablespoon minced garlic or 4 garlic cloves minced • 1⁄2 container of mirepoix or ¼ red onion and a ¼ carrots chopped • 1 teaspoon of salt • 2.5 cups of vegetable broth and a little more to drizzle • Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

Set oven to 425 and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash on the pan, rub a little ghee or olive oil in and sprinkle some salt. Place directly in the oven before its preheated and cook for 30 min. Set aside and cool for 5-10 In a pan, warm 1 tablespoon of ghee or olive oil until shimmering. Add the mirepoix, garlic and ginger and sautéing for 3-5 min until translucent and you can smell a good aroma. Add salt and pepper. Transfer contents to your blender. Add the vegetable broth and blend for 30 sec to a minute. Use a large spoon to scoop the butternut squash flesh into your blender. Discard skin or sprinkle a little salt and enjoy as a snack. Securely fasten the lid and blend until creamy. If you would like to thin out your soup while giving it a creamy texture. Add 1 scoop of butter or ghee and ½ cup of vegetable broth and pulse. This soup is even better the next day. Pour it into a soup pot and warm before serving. It also freezes well.