Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

8 Minute Meals: $8 butternut soup

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes an 8 Minute Meal for an $8 budget: butternut soup.

Ingredients:

•2 medium size butternuts, halved vertically and seeds removed. • 2 tablespoons of Clarified Butter (ghee) or olive oil • 2 teaspoon minced ginger • 1 tablespoon minced garlic or 4 garlic cloves minced • 1⁄2 container of mirepoix or ¼ red onion and a ¼ carrots chopped • 1 teaspoon of salt • 2.5 cups of vegetable broth and a little more to drizzle • Fresh ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

Set oven to 425 and line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the butternut squash on the pan, rub a little ghee or olive oil in and sprinkle some salt. Place directly in the oven before its preheated and cook for 30 min. Set aside and cool for 5-10 In a pan, warm 1 tablespoon of ghee or olive oil until shimmering. Add the mirepoix, garlic and ginger and sautéing for 3-5 min until translucent and you can smell a good aroma. Add salt and pepper. Transfer contents to your blender. Add the vegetable broth and blend for 30 sec to a minute. Use a large spoon to scoop the butternut squash flesh into your blender. Discard skin or sprinkle a little salt and enjoy as a snack. Securely fasten the lid and blend until creamy. If you would like to thin out your soup while giving it a creamy texture. Add 1 scoop of butter or ghee and ½ cup of vegetable broth and pulse. This soup is even better the next day. Pour it into a soup pot and warm before serving. It also freezes well.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss