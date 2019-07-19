8 Minute Meals: BBQ chicken whole wheat pita pizzas

(WTNH) — Skip the delivery! Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist Jamie Lee McIntyre is making pizza Fridays a little bit healthier with BBQ chicken whole wheat pita pizzas.

Ingredients

4 Whole Wheat Pita breads

2 cups shredded chicken*

2 cups reduced fat cheddar cheese

Optional Toppings: Sweet corn, shaved red onion, cilantro

Prepared homemade BBQ Sauce (Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and set aside)

6oz or 1/2 cup of tomato paste

1/2 cup water

4 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp salt

2 Tbsp honey

1 tsp black pepper

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400F.

2. In a small bowl, mix chicken and 1/4 cup barbecue until combined. Set aside.

3. Spread 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce onto each pita.

4. Top with a thin layer of cheese, then the barbecue sauce, then more cheese, and red onions. Repeat for all pitas.

5. Place each pita on a large baking pan.

6. Bake for 10 minutes and broil for 3 minutes.

7. Remove from oven and cut into slices. Add toppings of choice and serve immediately.

