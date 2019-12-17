8 Minute Meals: BBQ turkey stuffed sweet potatoes

(WTNH) — Chef and best-selling cookbook author Serena Wolf makes a stuffed sweet potato dish sure to bring you comfort on a frigid day.

BBQ Turkey Stuffed Sweet Potatoes- Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 medium sweet potatoes

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into a small dice

½ small red onion, minced

2 large garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons smoked paprika

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 pound 93% lean ground turkey

2/3 cup barbecue sauce of your choice

1 cup cherry tomatoes, quartered

½ cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

¼ cup chopped pickled jalapeños (or more if you like heat)

2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

Instructions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Scrub the potatoes and dry them well. Pierce the skin of each sweet potato all over with a fork (4 good stabs should do it) so that steam can escape during cooking, and place them on the prepared baking sheet. Bake for 45 minutes to one hour (cooking time will vary depending on the size of the potatoes) or until very tender when pierced with the tip of a sharp knife. Let the potatoes cool slightly.

3. Meanwhile, heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the bell pepper, onion, garlic, salt and pepper to the pan and cook for about 6 minutes or until the onion is translucent and the pepper has softened. Add the smoked paprika and cook for 1 minute to toast the spice. Add the turkey to the pan and cook for about 6 minutes, stirring and breaking up the meat into small pieces with a spatula, until no longer pink. Stir in the barbecue sauce. Taste and season with extra salt and pepper if needed.

4. Cut a slit lengthwise from end to end of each potato and gently push the ends toward each other to crack it open. Season with a tiny bit of salt and pepper and roughly mash the insides of each spud with a fork.

5. Stuff your potatoes! Add one quarter of the turkey mixture to each potato. Top with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, and goat cheese. Serve warm.