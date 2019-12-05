8 Minute Meals: Braised Short Ribs

Chef Kevin O’Neal is making braised short ribs, a dish that’s perfect for a winter meal!

Recipe

2 pound of boneless beef short rib

1 whole onion

1 celery stalk

1 parsnip (additional sweet flavor)

2 cups of beef stock

2 cups of red wine

2 oz of thyme

2 oz of rosemary

3 oz of garlic

1 oz of tomato paste

Salt and pepper

1) Season the short rib generously with salt and pepper. Place in a piping hot cast iron or skillet (away from you to avoid oil burn). Sear both sides.

2) Place tomato paste and all of the aromatics in the same cast iron.

3) Cook the tomato paste for two minutes and add wine to deglaze.

4) Reduce wine by half, then add beef stock bring to a boil.

5) Cover with parchment paper, cling wrap and foil and place in oven for four hours at 350 degrees.

6) Serve

Serving options: Sandwich as shown, or you can make a dinner with roasted potatoes and asparagus.

