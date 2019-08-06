8 Minute Meals: burnt corn with lime and ancho chiles

(WTNH) — Chef and cooking instructor Heide Lang of The Fig Cooking School in Milford makes the perfect dish for celebrating National Farmers Market Week with burnt corn, lime and ancho chiles.

Ingredients

· 3 tablespoons canola oil

· 2 pounds (about 4 ½ cups,) frozen or fresh organic corn

· ½ teaspoon kosher salt

· 2 limes

· ¾ teaspoon pepper

· 1-1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt

· 2 teaspoons ancho or chipotle chili powder divided

· ¼ teaspoon black pepper

· 1/8-1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

· 1 medium red onion coarsely chopped

· 2 avocados diced (optional)

· 2 tomatoes coarsely chopped (optional)

Directions:

1. Heat canola oil in a non-stick pan, preferably cast iron.

2. Add corn. Mix well to assure all the kernels are coated with oil.

3. Add the salt, stir and cook on medium high for 10 minutes, or until the kernels start to brown and even burn in some places. (It will smell vaguely of popcorn and may even pop a kernel or two, so be careful!)

4. Zest both limes (about 2 teaspoons)

5. Add the zest and the juice of one lime to the skillet. Mix well and then add the ancho powder, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Stir well and serve. You may also serve the corn as a light and healthy salad by letting the corn cool for at least an hour in the refrigerator and adding red onions, avocado and tomatoes. Sprinkle the juice of the second lime over the salad, mix well and serve.

Lang is happy to announce that she will be the new Editor-in-Chief of Fine Cooking Magazine.