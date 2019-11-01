8 Minute Meals: butternut shrimp bisque

(WTNH) — Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho of Shell and Bones and Geronimo in New Haven makes a butternut shrimp bisque.

Serves 4-6

Seafood:

2 cups Shrimp Shells Stock

1 cup Shrimp Meat, Fresh Cooked

Produce:

4 cups butternut squash

3 Celery Ribs

2 ea Leeks

1 ea Shallot, minced

1 sprig thyme

Spices:

1 pinch Black Pepper

1 pinch Cayenne Pepper

½ tsp sea salt

Oils:

1 tbsp olive oil

Dairy:

1 cup half & half

Liquor:

1/3 cup Cognac

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over a low heat. Add the leeks, shallot and celery with a pinch of salt. Allow the vegetables to sweat for a few minutes. Add the butternut squash and cook for several more minutes, stirring. Turn the heat up and add the cognac to deglaze the pan, allow the alcohol to reduce to almost to nothing and add the shrimp stock. Bring the liquid to a boil and then cover the pot and reduce the heat to a low. Allow the soup to simmer for 45 minutes. Carefully transfer the soup to a blender and puree until smooth. Return the soup to the pot. Stir in Half & Half, 1 tbsp of cognac, salt, pepper and cayenne. Add the shrimp meat.

Optional Garnish: toasted pumpkin seeds. Serve hot.

Chef Franco is representing Shell and Bones and Geronimo in the Big Taste, part of the Big Connect.

The event is happening Thursday, November 21st at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.

Click here to register for The Big Connect and The Big Taste.