8 Minute Meals: butternut squash fritters

(WTNH) — Personal Chef Keith Urbowicz makes butternut squash fritters, perfect for the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Fritter Mix

6 cups peeled shredded butternut squash. (use a cheese grater)

1 cup shredded yellow onion (squeezed dry in paper towel)

1 cup shredded honey crisp apple

1 cup AP flour (can substitute gluten free ap flour as well)

3 large eggs whipped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

avocado oil for frying



Sage-Pistachio Cream Mix

Combine all in bowl and set aside in fridge

1/4 cup sour cream

1/8 cup mayo

1/8 cup yogurt

8 fresh sage leaves minced

1/2 cup rough chopped pistachios

1/8 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon of honey

salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a large bowl, combine all of the fritter mix and stir until blended well.

Coat bottom of large saute pan with avocado oil liberally and place it over medium to high heat.

Scoop fritter mix into 1/8 or 1/3 cup portions and fry each side for 2 to 3 minutes.

Drizzle Sage Pistachio Cream over and serve