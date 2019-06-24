8 Minute Meals: cauliflower & mushroom burgers

Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes delicious veggie burgers perfect for summer grilling.
Ingredients :
• 1 head of cauliflower
• 1 cup of mushrooms
• 2 eggs
• 1 cup of crushed almonds
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon onion salt
• Olive oil to coat the baking tray
• 1/4 cup of celery
• 1 leek finely sliced
• ¼ cup of almond flour
Instructions:
• Preheat oven 400 on Bake.
• Break cauliflower into small florets and roast for 10 min with salt and a little olive oil, then set aside to cool. Cauliflower will be a light, golden brown.
• In a mixing bowl add freshly ground almonds, chopped cauliflower, garlic powder, salt, onion salt and mix until combined.
• Chop mushrooms, leeks and celery into small pieces.
• Sauté mushrooms, leeks and celery for 3-5 minutes until flavorful and fork tender.
• Add sautéed vegetables to the bowl. Mix.
• Fold in two eggs and add almond flour.
• Form burger patties and bake in the oven for 7 minutes and then turn and bake for an additional 5 minutes.
• Enjoy warm on a lettuce wrap or burger bun with all your favorite burger fixings.