8 Minute Meals: cauliflower & mushroom burgers

Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes delicious veggie burgers perfect for summer grilling.

Ingredients :

• 1 head of cauliflower

• 1 cup of mushrooms

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup of crushed almonds

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/2 teaspoon onion salt

• Olive oil to coat the baking tray

• 1/4 cup of celery

• 1 leek finely sliced

• ¼ cup of almond flour

Instructions:

• Preheat oven 400 on Bake.

• Break cauliflower into small florets and roast for 10 min with salt and a little olive oil, then set aside to cool. Cauliflower will be a light, golden brown.

• In a mixing bowl add freshly ground almonds, chopped cauliflower, garlic powder, salt, onion salt and mix until combined.

• Chop mushrooms, leeks and celery into small pieces.

• Sauté mushrooms, leeks and celery for 3-5 minutes until flavorful and fork tender.

• Add sautéed vegetables to the bowl. Mix.

• Fold in two eggs and add almond flour.

• Form burger patties and bake in the oven for 7 minutes and then turn and bake for an additional 5 minutes.

• Enjoy warm on a lettuce wrap or burger bun with all your favorite burger fixings.