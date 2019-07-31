8 Minute Meals: celery & fennel detox soup

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes a light fennel and celery soup to help you detox this summer.

Ingredients:

1tsp. coconut oil

2 large garlic cloves

2 spring onions, finely chopped

2 fennel bulbs chopped

10 celery stalks chopped

2 leaves from 2 thyme springs

400 ml of vegetable broth

½ lemon juiced

Sea Salt and Black pepper (flavor)

Drizzle flaxseed oil when serving

Instructions:

Heat the coconut oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Add the

garlic, spring onions, fennel, celery and thyme and cook for 5 minutes

until the vegetables are soft and translucent.

Season with salt and pepper and cook for 1-2 minutes.

Pour in the vegetable broth, reduce heat and let simmer for 25-30

minutes.

Transfer to a food processor and blend until smooth. Alternatively, use

a stick blender to whiz the mixture in the pan.

Add half a fresh lemon and stir.

Serve the soup garnished with fennel fronds and a little flax-seed oil.

This soup can be enjoyed warm or cold.