8 Minute Meals: Chakalaka

(WTNH) — Clean Eating Health Coach Nikki Gallias makes a South African staple that is filling and won’t break the grocery budget: Chakalaka.

Ingredients:

1 spoonful of coconut oil

1 medium onion diced

1 teaspoon of curry powder

4 small cloves of garlic

1 spring thyme

½ teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon of ginger minced (a small thumb length if fresh)

6 ripe tomatoes

3-4 cups of finely chopped cabbage

1 cup of finely chopped carrot

1 yellow pepper diced

1 orange or red pepper diced

Directions:

In a large pot or dutch oven, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and curry powder and sauté for a minute or two. Stir in all the spices, garlic, ginger, smoked paprika, pepper, salt, thyme. Stir for a minute to let the flavors bloom. Then add, bell peppers, cabbage and tomatoes. Simmer for about 10 minutes stirring occasionally so it doesn’t burn. Cover the pot with a tight lid or tin foil and transfer to the oven. Bake for 2.5 hours turning each hour. The mixture should be tender to the fork when done.

Notes from the chef:

Adjust seasoning if desired and serve warm with cauliflower rice, your favorite grain or a delicious clean protein. It pairs well with scrambled eggs or in a power bowl with quinoa, spinach, egg and avocado. Chakalaka is a great way to enjoy your vegetables!