8 Minute Meals: champion chili

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Rocky Julianelle of East Haven makes a modified version of his award winning chili.

Ingredients:

1lb ground beef

1lb cubed chuck

1 onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 14oz can black beans

1 14oz can beef stock

1 14oz can tomato sauce

1 10z jar roasted peppers, chopped

1tbsp brown sugar

2tbsp ketchup

Spice mix:

onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, chili powder

Directions:

Brown meat with 3 tbsp of spice mix.

Add onion and garlic

Drain off fat and add remaining ingredients with 2 more tbsp of spice mix.

Cook for 1 hour medium low, covered.

Add 1 more tbsp of spice mix and cook for 45 minutes uncovered.

Add water and salt if needed.

