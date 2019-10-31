8 Minute Meals: champion chili

(WTNH) — Rocky Julianelle of East Haven makes a modified version of his award winning chili.
Ingredients:
1lb ground beef
1lb cubed chuck
1 onion, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2 14oz can black beans
1 14oz can beef stock
1 14oz can tomato sauce
1 10z jar roasted peppers, chopped
1tbsp brown sugar
2tbsp ketchup
Spice mix:
onion powder, garlic powder, ground cumin, chili powder
Directions:
Brown meat with 3 tbsp of spice mix.
Add onion and garlic
Drain off fat and add remaining ingredients with 2 more tbsp of spice mix.
Cook for 1 hour medium low, covered.
Add 1 more tbsp of spice mix and cook for 45 minutes uncovered.
Add water and salt if needed.