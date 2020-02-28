8 Minute Meals: cheese blintzes with blueberry compote

(WTNH) — Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes cheese blintzes with blueberry compote.
Ingredients:
Batter
3 eggs
1 cup ap flour
1 cup milk
1/4 cup water
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp sugar
pinch salt
1/2
tsp vanilla extract
Filling
1.5 cups ricotta cheese
1/2 cup cream cheese
1 egg
zest of 1 lemon
2 tbsp powdered sugar
pinch of salt
Directions:
Place 3 eggs, flour, milk, water, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Let batter sit at room temperature 30 minutes.
Mix ricotta cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest, egg, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.
Heat a 10-inch, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray or brush lightly with vegetable oil. Pour in 1/4 cup batter. Swirl batter around to coat bottom of pan. Cook until surface looks dry, about 1 minute. Flip crepe over to briefly cook other side, about 30 seconds. Remove to a plate. Repeat with the rest of batter. Stack crepes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees . Lightly butter a baking dish.
Spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons of filling onto the crepe, about an inch from edge nearest you. Fold edge over filling and flatten slightly. Fold in both sides, then roll up crepe into a small filled rectangle, ending with the seam on the bottom, creating a blintz.
Melt butter in skillet over medium heat. Cook the blintzes until golden brown on both sides, turning gently, about 2 minutes. Transfer to buttered baking dish.
Bake in preheated oven to firm up the filling, about 10 minutes. Cool blintzes 10 minutes before serving. Garnish w/ compote & pecans.
Compote
Combine 2 cups blueberries, 3 tbsp water, 1/4 cup of sugar, and juice of 1/2 lemon.
Bring to a boil then simmer until reduced by half