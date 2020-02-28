8 Minute Meals: cheese blintzes with blueberry compote

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Personal chef Keith Urbowicz makes cheese blintzes with blueberry compote.

Ingredients:

Batter

3 eggs

1 cup ap flour

1 cup milk

1/4 cup water

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sugar

pinch salt

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Filling

1.5 cups ricotta cheese

1/2 cup cream cheese

1 egg

zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp powdered sugar

pinch of salt

Directions:

Place 3 eggs, flour, milk, water, vegetable oil, sugar, salt, and vanilla extract in a blender. Blend until completely smooth. Let batter sit at room temperature 30 minutes.  

Mix ricotta cheese, cream cheese, lemon zest, egg, sugar, and salt in a mixing bowl.

Heat a 10-inch, non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Spray or brush lightly with vegetable oil. Pour in 1/4 cup batter. Swirl batter around to coat bottom of pan. Cook until surface looks dry, about 1 minute. Flip crepe over to briefly cook other side, about 30 seconds. Remove to a plate. Repeat with the rest of batter. Stack crepes.  

Preheat oven to 350 degrees . Lightly butter a baking dish.  

Spoon 3 to 4 tablespoons of filling onto the crepe, about an inch from edge nearest you. Fold edge over filling and flatten slightly. Fold in both sides, then roll up crepe into a small filled rectangle, ending with the seam on the bottom, creating a blintz.  

Melt butter in skillet over medium heat. Cook the blintzes until golden brown on both sides, turning gently, about 2 minutes. Transfer to buttered baking dish.  

Bake in preheated oven to firm up the filling, about 10 minutes. Cool blintzes 10 minutes before serving. Garnish w/ compote & pecans.

Compote

Combine 2 cups blueberries, 3 tbsp water, 1/4 cup of sugar, and juice of 1/2 lemon.

Bring to a boil then simmer until reduced by half

