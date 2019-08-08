8 Minute Meals: Chef John Brennan’s shrimp scampi

(WTNH) — Chef John Brennan of Olives and Oil makes a summer shrimp scampi.

Ingredients

1 cup olive oil

½ lb. rock shrimp (small shrimp)

¼ lb. large shrimp

8-12 ct

½ lb. fresh or dried pasta

¼ bunch minced fresh parsley & oregnao

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp minced shallots

¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes

2 tbsp. salt salt & pepper to taste

1 tbsp. unsalted butter

1 lemon

¼ cup grated Parmesan

Directions

1. Fill a large pot with water, add salt and heat to a boil.

2. In large sauté pan add oil and heat to medium/high. Once hot, grill lemon for garnish and set aside. Add shrimp to the pan and saute until pink.

3. Add your pasta to the boiling water and set your timer for 6 minutes.

4. In your sauté pan with the shrimp, add garlic, shallots, parsley, red pepper flakes, lemon juice, butter and salt & pepper to taste.

5. Heat saute pan on high heat, let sauce reduce, remove pasta from water and add strained pasta to sauté pan.

6. Lower the heat, add Parmesan cheese, mix, plate and enjoy!