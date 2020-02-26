8 Minute Meals: chicken & collard greens with lime salted sweet potatoes

(WTNH) — Culinary instructor Ed Armstrong with Eli Whitney Technical High School makes an omega-rich 8 Minute Meal.

Lime Salted Thyme Chicken Thigh:

6oz Bone in Chicken Thigh with the Skin

2 pinches Lime Zest

2 pinches Celtic Light Grey Sea Salt

1 Sprig fresh Thyme

¼ tsp Hemp Oil

Directions:

1. Pull the skin open like a flap on the thigh

2. Add the Lime Zest, Celtic Salt, sprig of Thyme and Hemp oil

3. Fold the skin back over the thigh

4. Place the thigh skin side-down into a medium-heat Heavy bottom Fry Pan

5. Slowly brown the Skin side till Medium Golden Brown and crisp

6. Flip the Thigh over and continue to cook for 3-4 minutes

7. Cover the pan and reduce heat, cook till internal temperature is 165°

a. Or finish in the oven at 350°. Cook till internal Temp is 165°

b. Remove from heat and allow to set while you cook the rest of recipe

Baked Sweet Potato:

¼ lb. Small Sweet Potato

1 tsp. Hemp oil

2 pinches Celtic Sea Salt

1 wedge lime for juice

To Taste Fresh Ground Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Wash and scrub the sweet potato

2. Trim the ends if necessary

3. Cut in half lengthwise

4. Place on a plate and microwave for 2 ½ minutes till semi cooked

5. Brush with Hemp oil

6. Season with Celtic Salt and a sqeeze of lime juice

7. Bake at 340° for 10 minutes till light golden brown

8. Remove from oven, allow to rest a couple few minutes and season with pepper