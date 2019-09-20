8 Minute Meals – Chicken Marsala

Breaking News
For our 8 Minute Meal, Chef Margaret Marshall showed us how to make chicken marsala. 

Here’s the recipe:

  • 4 Chicken Breasts
  • Mushrooms
  • Garlic
  • Butter
  • Flour
  • Salt & pepper
  • Marsala Wine
  • Heavy Cream or lighten it up with Evaporated Skim Milk

Directions:

  • In bowl mix flour, (salt, and pepper to taste). Enough to cover 4 chicken breasts.
  • Dredge chicken in flour
  • Put 2 Tablespoons of butter into small frying pan
  • Brown chicken on both sides in pan
  • Remove chicken
  • Add another 2 Tablespoons of butter to pan
  • Add mushrooms and garlic and brown while sauce is thickening
  • Add ¼ to ½ cup of Marsala wine and heavy cream (or evaporated skim milk) to desired consistency to pan and let simmer
  • Place chicken back into pan and simmer
  • Serve hot and enjoy!

