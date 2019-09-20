8 Minute Meals – Chicken Marsala

For our 8 Minute Meal, Chef Margaret Marshall showed us how to make chicken marsala.
Here’s the recipe:
- 4 Chicken Breasts
- Mushrooms
- Garlic
- Butter
- Flour
- Salt & pepper
- Marsala Wine
- Heavy Cream or lighten it up with Evaporated Skim Milk
Directions:
- In bowl mix flour, (salt, and pepper to taste). Enough to cover 4 chicken breasts.
- Dredge chicken in flour
- Put 2 Tablespoons of butter into small frying pan
- Brown chicken on both sides in pan
- Remove chicken
- Add another 2 Tablespoons of butter to pan
- Add mushrooms and garlic and brown while sauce is thickening
- Add ¼ to ½ cup of Marsala wine and heavy cream (or evaporated skim milk) to desired consistency to pan and let simmer
- Place chicken back into pan and simmer
- Serve hot and enjoy!