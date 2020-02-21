 

8 Minute Meals: chicken milanese

by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza makes a chicken milanese with penne and vodka sauce.

Vodka sauce

2 Tbs chopped shallots

3tbs olive oil

3 pieces of prosciutto chopped fine

1 tsp butter

Heat all in a saucepan until golden. Then add:

1 quart of fresh marinara sauce

3 Tbs vodka

1/3 c heavy cream

Add salt pepper and grated cheese to taste Simmer for 10 min then bring to a boil add cooked penne pasta.

Chicken Milanese

11/2 cups of flour

11/2 cups of panko bread crumbs 

3 eggs

1/4 c milk

Salt Pepper 

Garlic powder

Chopped fresh parsley

Chopped fresh basil

Olive oil for frying

4 chicken breasts pounded thin.

Set flour, panko, and eggs beaten with milk in Separate plates for breading. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, chopped basil and parsley to the panko. Dip pounded chicken in flour then egg and last panko. Heat skillet with olive oil and add chicken to hot oil and brown on both sides until cooked through. About 3-5 minutes on each side.

