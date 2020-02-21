8 Minute Meals: chicken milanese

(WTNH) — Chef Angela Baldanza makes a chicken milanese with penne and vodka sauce.
Vodka sauce
2 Tbs chopped shallots
3tbs olive oil
3 pieces of prosciutto chopped fine
1 tsp butter
Heat all in a saucepan until golden. Then add:
1 quart of fresh marinara sauce
3 Tbs vodka
1/3 c heavy cream
Add salt pepper and grated cheese to taste Simmer for 10 min then bring to a boil add cooked penne pasta.
Chicken Milanese
11/2 cups of flour
11/2 cups of panko bread crumbs
3 eggs
1/4 c milk
Salt Pepper
Garlic powder
Chopped fresh parsley
Chopped fresh basil
Olive oil for frying
4 chicken breasts pounded thin.
Set flour, panko, and eggs beaten with milk in Separate plates for breading. Add salt, pepper, garlic powder, chopped basil and parsley to the panko. Dip pounded chicken in flour then egg and last panko. Heat skillet with olive oil and add chicken to hot oil and brown on both sides until cooked through. About 3-5 minutes on each side.