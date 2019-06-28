8 Minute Meals: chilled avocado soup

(WTHN) — Certified Holistic Nutrition and Lifestyle Coach Christine Dunst makes a refreshing chilled soup for a summer day.
Skin-glowing chilled avocado soup
> 1 avocado peeled and pitted
> 1 medium chopped cucumber
> Small handful of fresh mint
> Small handful of arugula
> 4 cups of vegetable stock
> 1 garlic clove
> Juice of 1 lime
> 1 tbsp of extra virgin olive oil (EVOO)
> 1 tsp of Spirulina (optional)
> Himalayan Sea Salt and Pepper to your liking
> Garnish: EVOO, sea salt, fresh mint or microgreens and lime zest to your liking
> Toss all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth, about 30-40 seconds. If consistency is too thick add more vegetable stock, as you prefer.