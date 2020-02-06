 

8 Minute Meals: cinnamon spice salmon

(WTNH) — Chef Mike Jackson makes a salmon dish with unique flavor for the 8 Minute Meal.

CINNAMON SPICE SALMON with Bacon Potato Hash, Apricot Chutney, Mustard Beurre Blanc

Spice Rub :1/2c Cinnamon

1/4c Granulated Garlic

1/4c Granulated Onion

1/4c Kosher Salt

*optional: Cumin and Red Chili Flake

Salmon :

4 – 6 6oz portions

Coat the top of salmon with spice rub, sear in a pan spice side down for 45 sec 1 min. Flip salmon put into a 365 degree oven for 5-7 minutes depending on how thick and how you like it cooked.

Apricot Chutney :

1c Apple Cider Vinegar

2c Dried Apricots cut into 1/4in Strips

2c Onion 3/8 dice

1/2s Red Bell Pepper

1/4in dice

1/2 Jalapeno (seeded)

1T Cinnamon

Put all ingredients into a 11/2-2 quart pot. Bring liquid to a slow simmer. Simmer and stir occasionally until ALL liquid is gone and ingredients become “jammy”.

BACON POTATO HASH :

2 Russet Potatoes

2 Sweet Potatoes

1/2lbs-1lbs bacon

1 Large Onion

3 Cloves Garlic

2T Fresh Thyme

“Cheat Spice” Mrs. Dash

Kosher Salt
Wash and dice potatoes (3/8in), put in water and boil until just tender. Strain and set aside.Meanwhile – Cut Bacon into 1/2in strips. Cook in pan until almost crispy, separately set aside bacon & bacon fat. Cut onion into 1/2in dice and slice garlic fine. Sweat in the same pan (med-med low heat) as the bacon with bacon fat, set aside aside when done. Turn heat up to med-med high Add potatoes to the same pan and add slightly more bacon fat with herbs and spices, toss to coat. When a crust forms on the potatoes add bacon, onion and garlic back with the potatoes until hot.

MUSTARD BEURRE BLANC :

1 bottle Pinot Grigio

Shallots

3 Smashed Garlic Cloves

1 Lemon

Rosemary sprigs

1 Cup Brown Mustard

1 T Maple Syrup

1/2lbs Butter

In a pot add 1 bottle of Pinot Grigio, sliced shallots, sliced lemon, smashed garlic and rosemary. Reduce by half then add mustard and syrup. Reduce by a 1/4 then strain. Add liquid back into the pot, bring to a slow simmer and slowly add 1/2in cubed butter slowly and build up the sauce until the 1/2lbs is gone.

PLATING TIP :Scoop a pile of hash or use a ring mold onto the middle of the plate, place salmon on top, use a small scoop or tablespoon and top with chutney. Use a small latel and gently pour beurre blanc around the dish.

