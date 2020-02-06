8 Minute Meals: cinnamon spice salmon

(WTNH) — Chef Mike Jackson makes a salmon dish with unique flavor for the 8 Minute Meal.
CINNAMON SPICE SALMON with Bacon Potato Hash, Apricot Chutney, Mustard Beurre Blanc
Spice Rub :1/2c Cinnamon
1/4c Granulated Garlic
1/4c Granulated Onion
1/4c Kosher Salt
*optional: Cumin and Red Chili Flake
Salmon :
4 – 6 6oz portions
Coat the top of salmon with spice rub, sear in a pan spice side down for 45 sec 1 min. Flip salmon put into a 365 degree oven for 5-7 minutes depending on how thick and how you like it cooked.
Apricot Chutney :
1c Apple Cider Vinegar
2c Dried Apricots cut into 1/4in Strips
2c Onion 3/8 dice
1/2s Red Bell Pepper
1/4in dice
1/2 Jalapeno (seeded)
1T Cinnamon
Put all ingredients into a 11/2-2 quart pot. Bring liquid to a slow simmer. Simmer and stir occasionally until ALL liquid is gone and ingredients become “jammy”.
BACON POTATO HASH :
2 Russet Potatoes
2 Sweet Potatoes
1/2lbs-1lbs bacon
1 Large Onion
3 Cloves Garlic
2T Fresh Thyme
“Cheat Spice” Mrs. Dash
Kosher Salt
Wash and dice potatoes (3/8in), put in water and boil until just tender. Strain and set aside.Meanwhile – Cut Bacon into 1/2in strips. Cook in pan until almost crispy, separately set aside bacon & bacon fat. Cut onion into 1/2in dice and slice garlic fine. Sweat in the same pan (med-med low heat) as the bacon with bacon fat, set aside aside when done. Turn heat up to med-med high Add potatoes to the same pan and add slightly more bacon fat with herbs and spices, toss to coat. When a crust forms on the potatoes add bacon, onion and garlic back with the potatoes until hot.
MUSTARD BEURRE BLANC :
1 bottle Pinot Grigio
Shallots
3 Smashed Garlic Cloves
1 Lemon
Rosemary sprigs
1 Cup Brown Mustard
1 T Maple Syrup
1/2lbs Butter
In a pot add 1 bottle of Pinot Grigio, sliced shallots, sliced lemon, smashed garlic and rosemary. Reduce by half then add mustard and syrup. Reduce by a 1/4 then strain. Add liquid back into the pot, bring to a slow simmer and slowly add 1/2in cubed butter slowly and build up the sauce until the 1/2lbs is gone.
PLATING TIP :Scoop a pile of hash or use a ring mold onto the middle of the plate, place salmon on top, use a small scoop or tablespoon and top with chutney. Use a small latel and gently pour beurre blanc around the dish.