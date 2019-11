(WTNH) — Chef and Owner of Olmo in New Haven, Craig Hutchinson, makes a lobster roll: Connecticut style.

Craig Hutchinson visited the News 8 studio to make the Olmo lobster roll which includes lobster, a buttery milk roll, chamomile tarragon butter, and massaro farm greens.

Olmo will be participating in the Big Taste at the Big Connect this year, which is happening Thursday, November 21st at the Omni Hotel in New Haven.

Click here to register for The Big Connect and The Big Taste.