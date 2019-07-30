8 Minute Meals: crab quiche

Breaking News
by: Samantha Miller

(WTNH) — Healthy Living Expert Margaret Marshall makes a crab quiche perfect for summer brunch.

Ingredients:

1- 8 or 9″ Pie Crust (Can be store-bought)

2- ½ to ¾ cups of Swiss or Jarlsberg Cheese

3- ¼ cup chopped onion

4- 1 cup half and half

5- 2 eggs

6- Dash of cayenne red pepper flakes (to taste)

7- Paprika

8- Seven ounce (or what your store sells) or fresh, crab meat

Directions:

Rinse and pat dry crab meat.

Place crab meat, chopped onion, and cubed or shredded cheese inside prepared (uncooked) pie crust

In separate bowl mix half and half, eggs, red pepper flakes

Pour over filled pie crust and top with sprinkles of paprika

Bake in oven at 300 degrees for 30 to 40 minutes, or until knife inserted in middle comes out clean.

