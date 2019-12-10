8 Minute Meals: creamy lentil pasta

(WTNH) — Expert Chef Silvia Baldini makes a hearty and creamy lentil pasta dish that will help you clean out your cabinets.
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion chopped
- 1/2 medium carrot, peeled and chopped
- 1 stalk celery, chopped
- 1/2 cup pancetta, cubed
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 medium garlic clove, peeled
- 1/2 teaspoon hot red pepper flakes
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 1 1/2 cups steamed lentils
- 2 teaspoons fine sea salt
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 1 cup chopped canned plum tomatoes, with some juice
- 1 sprig fresh rosemary
- 1/2 pound small tubular pasta, spaghetti or mixed shapes
- 1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- Extra-virgin olive oil and hot red pepper flakes or hot pepper oil for garnish
- freshly grated parmesan
Instructions:
- Heat the olive oil in a large pan over medium-low heat. Add onion, carrots and celery, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes until softened but not colored. Add the pancetta, stir and cook for a couple of minutes until the pancetta starts rendering the fat. Add tomato paste, garlic clove, thyme and red pepper flakes. Stir and cook for a couple of minutes.
- Remove the garlic. Stir in lentils and season with salt. Add 2 cups of stock, chopped canned plum tomatoes, rosemary, stir and cook for a about 15 minutes.
- Stir in the pasta and add more stock if necessary. Cook stirring occasionally until pasta is cooked trough but al dente. Remove the rosemary and thyme sprigs. Finish with fresh chopped parsley, a splash of olive oil and Parmesan. Add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for extra heat. Rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving.