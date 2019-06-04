8 Minute Meals: crunchy Thai quinoa salad

Nutritionist Kira Panstchenko puts a Thai twist on a tasty quinoa salad.
Ingredients:
Salad
- ¾ cup uncooked quinoa or millet
- 1 ½ cups water
- 2 cups shredded purple cabbage
- 1 cup grated carrot
- 1 cup thinly sliced snow peas or sugar snap peas
- ½ cup chopped cilantro
- ¼ cup thinly sliced green onion
- ¼ cup chopped roasted and salted peanuts, for garnish
Peanut sauce
- ¼ cup smooth peanut butter
- 3 tablespoons reduced-sodium tamari or soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
- ½ lime, juiced (about 1 ½ tablespoons)
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
Directions:
- First, rinse the quinoa in a fine mesh colander under running water. In a medium-sized pot, combine the rinsed quinoa and 1 ½ cups water. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low and gently simmer the quinoa until it has absorbed all of the water. Remove the quinoa from heat, cover the pot and let it rest for 5 minutes. Uncover the pot and fluff the quinoa with a fork. Set it aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, whisk together the peanut butter and tamari until smooth (or microwave the mixture for up to 30 seconds to loosen it up). Add the remaining ingredients and whisk until smooth.
- In a large serving bowl, combine the cooked quinoa, shredded cabbage, carrot, snow peas, cilantro and green onion. Toss to combine, then pour in the peanut sauce. Toss again until everything it lightly coated in sauce. Divide into individual bowls and garnish with peanuts.
- You can cover and keep this salad for about 4 days. If you don’t want your chopped peanuts to get soggy, store them separately from the rest and garnish just before serving.