8 Minute Meals: curried coconut chickpeas & spinach

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a toasty coconut curry dish for Meatless Monday.
Ingredients:
1 onion chopped
3-4 cloves of garlic pressed
2-3 Tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp curry powder
1/4 tsp cayenne pepper powder
1 can coconut milk
1 can diced tomatoes
4-5 cups of fresh spinach
1 zucchini chopped
1 can of chic peas drained and rinsed really well.
Salt and pepper to taste
Chopped roasted cashews for serving
Directions:
-In a skillet, heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for about 4 minutes.
-Add the presses garlic and continue to sauté.
-Add curry powder, cayenne powder, salt and pepper. Mix well.
-Add coconut milk and diced tomatoes, turn heat to medium high.
-Stir in zucchini, spinach and chic peas.
-Continue to sauté until zucchini is tender. You can lower the heat back down to medium. Just about 5- 8 minutes should do it!
-Serve over rice or quinoa-Top with roasted cashews and enjoy!