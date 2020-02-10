8 Minute Meals: curried coconut chickpeas & spinach

Good Morning CT at Nine

by: Samantha Miller

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — Holistic Health Coach April Godfrey makes a toasty coconut curry dish for Meatless Monday.

Ingredients:

1 onion chopped

3-4 cloves of garlic pressed

2-3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp curry powder

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper powder

1 can coconut milk

1 can diced tomatoes

4-5 cups of fresh spinach

1 zucchini chopped

1 can of chic peas drained and rinsed really well.

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped roasted cashews for serving

Directions:

-In a skillet, heat 2 Tbsp of olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and sauté for about 4 minutes.
-Add the presses garlic and continue to sauté.
-Add curry powder, cayenne powder, salt and pepper. Mix well.
-Add coconut milk and diced tomatoes, turn heat to medium high.
-Stir in zucchini, spinach and chic peas.
-Continue to sauté until zucchini is tender. You can lower the heat back down to medium. Just about 5- 8 minutes should do it!
-Serve over rice or quinoa-Top with roasted cashews and enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss