8 Minute Meals: curried coconut chickpeas & spinach

(WTNH) -- If you are looking to cut back on your child's sweet intake this Valentine's Day, you are like many parents! Lifestyle expert Jeni Elizabeth shares D.I.Y. valentine ideas the kids can make for class.

Have your child paint the day away on a plain mug. Bake at 360 for 30 minutes and you are done! Tie a quick bow and fill with flowers if you so choose. This is fun for the kids and meaningful for the teachers! The mugs can be used on the desk to hold pens and pencils.